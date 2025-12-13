The Toronto Blue Jays reached the World Series last season for the first time in 32 years. And after a heartbreaking loss to the Dodgers, Toronto has turned to free agency to bolster the roster for another deep playoff run in 2026.

The Blue Jays have been linked to nearly every high-profile free agent available this offseason. While some deals have proved elusive, Toronto signed prized starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract.

With the Dodgers’ Game 7 comeback still fresh in mind, the Blue Jays looked to add to their bullpen. On Friday, Toronto reached an agreement with Tyler Rogers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The team landed the coveted righty reliever on a three-year, $37 million deal that includes a fourth-year vesting option.

Blue Jays bring Tyler Rogers to Rogers Centre

Rogers spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants. However, the New York Mets acquired the veteran hurler at the trade deadline in 2025.

Article Continues Below

The Mets were interested in keeping Rogers after losing Edwin Diaz to the Dodgers. But the Blue Jays beat New York to the punch. The soon-to-be 35-year-old reliever is known for his distinctive submarine delivery, with an arm angle so low his knuckles nearly scrape the mound.

Like New York, Toronto was interested in pursuing Diaz before LA landed him on a $69 million deal. The Blue Jays then pivoted to Robert Suarez. But the former San Diego Padres closer signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.

With the reliever market shrinking, Toronto pulled the trigger on Rogers. The seven-year veteran has been remarkably consistent throughout his career. However, Rogers had a particularly stellar 2025 campaign. He posted a 1.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 32 holds in 81 appearances between the Giants and Mets.

Toronto has prioritized pitching early in the offseason. But the team is also in the mix for a number of big-name position players.

Kyle Tucker visited the Blue Jays last week. Well, he visited the Blue Jays' facility in Florida. Toronto is one of many organizations vying for Tucker’s services this winter. If the bidding gets out of hand, the team could pivot and try to swipe Cody Bellinger from the New York Yankees. Additionally, the Blue Jays have shown interest in trading for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.