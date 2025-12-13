Ja Morant didn’t need a bucket to bring FedExForum to life. Early in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz, with the Memphis Grizzlies trailing 13–11, Morant turned the ball over near the opponent's rim. What followed summed up why Memphis fans feed off his energy.

Morant immediately flipped the switch, raced the length of the floor, and met Keyonte George at the rim for a clean chasedown block that detonated the crowd.

JA MORANT CHASEDOWN BLOCK 🚫🚫 Jazz-Grizzlies in the 1Q on NBA League Pass! Watch here: https://t.co/k55zQXmkKt pic.twitter.com/b44oxcMRoh — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The block came during Morant’s return to the lineup after a 10-game absence, and it served as an early reminder of what the Grizzlies missed. Morant’s speed, effort, and instincts can swing momentum in seconds. One mistake turned into a highlight because he refused to give up on the play.

That sequence also reflected how Morant has approached his comeback. He hasn’t eased his way back into the game. He’s attacked them. Morant contributed across the board in his return, mixing scoring with playmaking while pushing the pace whenever Memphis needed a jolt. The efficiency wasn’t always perfect, but the aggression stayed constant.

With this being his first game back after a long absence, Morant isn't getting too much time on the court. But he's still contributing. At halftime, Morant has seven points, 5 assists, and that one monster block, all while having played only 12 minutes.

He's not back to his best yet, but it is a positive sign for a Grizzlies team plagued with injuries. The most recent of which is Zach Edey, who is now out for a month on account of his ankle injury. Memphis leads the game 64-61 at halftime. They will need every single bit of effort from their poster boy to clinch this win.