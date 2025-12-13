Ja Morant is finally back on the court for the first time since the Memphis Grizzlies' 108-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 15. After fighting back from a calf injury, the star point guard made an immediate impression for his team after making a tough score for his first bucket in his return.

Morant, who is 26 years old, snagged a rebound and took it down the court. After splitting the defense, Ja Morant drove into the paint, where he made a brilliant and-one score. The basket was the first points recorded in Friday's contest between the Utah Jazz and Grizzlies.

Ja Morant with a HARD take to the rim for the bucket in his return game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i6TsjXxB7t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morant missed 10 games before finally returning to the court. During that time, the Grizzlies went 7-3 and got right back into the mix in the Western Conference. Having the 2020 Rookie of the Year back in rotation could be what Memphis needs to continue rising in the ranks in the Western Conference.

However, Ja Morant has been heavily involved in trade rumors all season long. It's unclear what his market truly looks like, though, as there are some concerns when it comes to Morant. His averages have certainly taken a dip, and of course, there are the off-court red flags as well.

Leading up to Friday's game against the Jazz, Morant is averaging 17.9 points (second-lowest in his career), 3.5 rebounds (career-low), and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 35.9% from the field (career-worst) and 16.7% from beyond the three-point line (career-low).

He'll aim to turn things around now that he's healthy. A strong performance against the Jazz would be a nice start. But only time will tell if he can get back to All-Star status, which he hasn't been named for since the 2022-23 campaign.