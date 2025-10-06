The Edmonton Oilers' nightmare is over: Connor McDavid is signing a contract extension to remain with the club. While it looked like McDavid could start the regular season without a contract extension, talks began to move quickly on Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman, and the captain will be staying with the team past the 2025-26 season.

Our journey here continues 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/7YytCvszz2 — Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

While McDavid committed to the Oilers, it isn't for as long as some fans might like to see. Elliotte Friedman reported that the deal is for only two years with an annual value of $12.5 million. Clearly, McDavid is sacrificing some salary to ensure the team has the cap to stay competitive.

The Oilers were in danger of losing their captain as he questioned the long-term viability of the Oilers remaining a Stanley Cup contender. It seems he has seen enough in training camp and heard enough good things in negotiations to believe that Edmonton is the best place for him to chase the elusive championship. Considering he has been the runner-up in two straight postseasons, it's a safe bet to make.

McDavid will remain alongside his running-mate and best friend Leon Draisaitl, who already signed a long-term extension to stay with the Oilers. It would have been challenging for McDavid to find a fit where he could chase a championship alongside another one of the world's best players, which likely influenced his final decision to stay.

The Oilers acquired Connor Ingram earlier this week to help solidify one of their most significant issues: goaltending. They also signed Jake Walman to a long-term extension, locking in another key piece that contributed to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. If the Oilers can get average goaltending and support from their depth for the rest of McDavid and Draisaitl's contracts, they should continue to be strong contenders.

It wasn't an easy decision for Connor McDavid, as Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported that he didn't make his final decision to stay in Edmonton until Monday morning. Once he had made that decision, the Oilers were willing to give him whatever he wanted to ensure the world's best player would be staying in their organization.