James Madison Dukes won their first Sun Belt Conference championship in program history, defeating the Troy Trojans 31-14 on Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Dukes reached new heights with the victory, hitting a school-record 12th win this season, and improving JMU's record to 12-1 in just its fourth FBS season.

Carrying the offense on his shoulders was running back Wayne Knight, who rushed for a career-high 212 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, the longest run in Sun Belt title game history, and another 26-yard touchdown on the ground. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III worked for 85 rushing yards and scored a 26-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, while completing 10 of 25 passes for 93 yards, including a touchdown through the air. Collectively, the Dukes amassed 412 yards, with the rushing attack accounting for 318.

James Madison's defense wrecked Troy's offensive plans, recording eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and four quarterback hurries, knocking the Trojans’ starting quarterback, Goose Crowder, out of the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter. Defensive end Sahir West, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, had 10 tackles, 3 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Linebacker Drew Spinogatti scooped up a fumble late in the fourth quarter for a 30-yard defensive touchdown, calling it a day for Troy. Overall, the Dukes held the Trojans to 177 total yards and limited their rushing attack to minus-26 yards.

The game remained close until the final four minutes, with Troy making a dent in the lead at 17-14. However, back-to-back scoring drives by Knight and Barnett, followed by Spinogatti’s defensive touchdown, put the game out of reach. The Trojans had opportunities to tie, including a missed 46-yard field goal by Scott Taylor Renfroe and a turnover near midfield.

With the win, JMU maintained its No. 25 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings and kept its playoff hopes alive. The Dukes are now dependent on the outcome of the ACC championship game between Duke and Virginia. Should James Madison prevail, the Dukes could secure an automatic CFP berth as the highest-ranked Group-of-Five champion. A Blue Devil victory would give JMU an estimated 85% chance to make the 12-team field, according to The Athletic’s playoff model.

In his final home game before departing for UCLA, head coach Bob Chesney steered the Dukes to their first Sun Belt title. Now, the program waits for the final CFP rankings, which will be announced on Sunday, to determine whether James Madison will continue its historic season in the College Football Playoff.