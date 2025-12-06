Fifteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder reached another historic mark on a night that felt bigger than the box score. As the Houston Rockets rolled to another confident win, Kevin Durant crossed 31000 career points, a milestone that pushed him past Shaquille O'Neal and placed him just behind Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history. The Rockets felt the weight of it. The crowd did, too. And Amen Thompson made sure the moment landed exactly as it should.

"He's [Kevin Durant] one of the best players ever." Amen Thompson LOVES playing with Kevin Durant 😅 (via @NBA)

After the game, Thompson couldn’t hide his awe. “I never imagined I’ll be playing with him,” he said, voice still buzzing from the win. “He’s one of the best players ever. It’s just crazy to watch first-hand.” His words carried the honesty of a young Rockets star watching Kevin Durant rewrite his own career points history in real time.

A milestone that reshapes the moment for the Rockets

With that milestone, Durant becoming the 8th player ever to surpass 31,000 points changes both conversation and legacy. From here, he now chases Chamberlain on the list, and every jumper brings him closer. Still, his scoring remains surgical and his pace remains steady. And through it all, his presence continues to anchor the Rockets' rise.

For Amen Thompson, meanwhile, the milestone becomes both inspiration and instruction for the Rockets. Because playing next to someone still climbing historic territory forces growth. It tightens habits. It accelerates development. Soon enough, the Rockets feel that shift, and fans can already see the impact across tight games and closing stretches.

In the bigger picture, the Rockets’ ceiling now moves with Kevin Durant’s 31000-point milestone and his steady ascent. The belief will keep building as he climbs higher. And if this is only the beginning, who’s ready to see how far Durant can take this Rockets team?

The Rockets take on the lowly Dallas Mavericks in their next outing.