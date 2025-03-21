The Edmonton Oilers are fighting for playoff positioning as the 2024-25 season enters the home stretch. On Thursday, the Oilers took on the West-leading Winnipeg Jets in a massive showdown between potential Stanley Cup contenders. Unfortunately, things took a drastic turn after Connor McDavid began favoring his hand.

McDavid was skating toward a loose puck in the Jets zone. He attempted to skate past Winnipeg star Josh Morrissey when his hand seemed to get caught up in Morrissey's body or jersey. McDavid favored the hand after the whistle blew, and a trainer attended to him on the bench.

Connor McDavid is done for the night after sustaining a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/hgg3QDlhS6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The news has gone from bad to worse for the Oilers. McDavid will not return to the ice against Winnipeg, the team confirmed. Edmonton has officially ruled their superstar captain out with a lower-body injury.

The Oilers entered this contest without their other superstar forward. Leon Draisaitl sustained an undisclosed injury during Edmonton's 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. He was not able to go on Thursday, but head coach Kris Knoblauch does not currently believe this will be a long-term issue.

Edmonton's injury luck grew even worse late in the game on Thursday. Goalie Stuart Skinner left the game against the Jets after receiving contact in the crease. Backup goalie Calvin Pickard came into the game. The two teams are currently in overtime.

The Oilers are looking to gain ground in the Pacific Division, but they face one of the NHL's best teams. Right now, though, the result of their game may not be at the forefront of their minds. The Oilers may simply want to get out of this game without any other injuries. And they are certainly hoping Connor McDavid's injury isn't severe in any fashion.