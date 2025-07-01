NHL Free Agency is off to a hot start as there have been a plethora of deals across the league, and the New Jersey Devils got in on the action on Tuesday by picking up Connor Brown from the Edmonton Oilers. Brown has been in the NHL since 2015, and he has played for four teams so far in his career. The Devils will be the sixth. It is a four-year, $3 million AAV contract.

“Connor Brown, 4 x $3 mil AAV, to the #NJDevils is a good two-way bottom-six winger who skates well and is one of the better PKers in the NHL,” Alex Chauvancy said in a post. “NJ missed this in their bottom 6 last season. Good add.”

Connor Brown was selected in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He made his debut in 2015, and he spent four seasons in Toronto before making a move to the Ottawa Senators. Brown spent three seasons in Ottawa, and then he spent one year with the Washington Capitals. Brown has been with the Oilers each of the last two seasons, and he went to the Stanley Cup Final both times. Now, he is ready to join the Devils.

The Oilers have been to the NHL Finals two years in a row now, but they lost to the Florida Panthers both times. Edmonton isn't expected to go anywhere as it should be one of the best teams in hockey once again next season, but Brown will no longer be part of the team. He will look to help get the Devils back to the playoffs. New Jersey was eliminated in the first round this past season by the Carolina Hurricanes.

New Jersey has addressed an important need with this addition, and Connor Brown should be a valuable pickup. Brown has had a successful career with numerous teams, and he is about to begin a new chapter.