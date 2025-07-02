The Edmonton Oilers have made a smart move by bringing in a seasoned forward who can make a difference in front of the net for their middle-six lineup. After playing 81 games with the Washington Capitals last season, Andrew Mangiapane joins the Oilers on a two-year deal worth $7.2 million. He will add some much-needed secondary scoring and playoff experience to the team.

At 29 years old, Mangiapane had a solid season with the Capitals, racking up 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in the regular season. He also contributed a goal and an assist in 10 playoff games, helping his team advance to the second round. This kind of consistent performance, along with some veteran know-how, is exactly what Edmonton needs to bolster its scoring beyond the top line.

Initially drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2015, Mangiapane spent seven seasons in his home province before moving to Washington in 2024. Throughout his NHL journey, he’s found the back of the net 123 times and racked up 243 points over 498 games. His standout moment came during the 2021-22 season when he scored 35 goals and tallied 55 points—his best performance to date.

By bringing him on board, Edmonton is sticking to its strategy of bolstering its roster while keeping an eye on salary cap flexibility. With several key forwards departing this summer, the Oilers needed extra scoring to support their star players—a role that Mangiapane is more than capable of filling, as the team’s announcement emphasizes.

There’s a lot more beyond the scoring ability with Mangiapane. He’s a 5-foot-10, 183-pound player with a reputation for playing gritty in front of the net and is highly adept at drawing in defenders, which creates space for his linemates. The Oilers see Mangiapane as more than a short-term solution with the two-year deal. He has been added as a player they can trust next season and beyond.

Mangiapane is not only an experienced playoff player but also a very versatile player. He fits the team perfectly as a team looking to improve its offensive potential while still being able to compete effectively.