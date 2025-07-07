The Edmonton Oilers really could have used Zach Hyman in the Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers. After losing in a thrilling seven-game series in 2024, the Cats beat the Oil in just six games this June — and the star forward's production was sorely missed throughout the championship.

The 33-year-old shared a heart wrenching reaction on Monday to having to watch all six games from the press box.

“It was hard in the Final not being able to help, you feel helpless,” Hyman said at his annual charitable golf tournament at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy.

“It's not common to be watching, especially in games like that where you want to be involved. I got a feel for it as a manager almost from the top, which was not fun. Watching those games was super stressful. When you are playing in it, you are not stressed at all, you're just playing.”

Hyman dislocated his wrist in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at the end of May, tearing multiple ligaments in the process. Although the Oilers won the game and the series, Hyman was quickly ruled out of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Toronto, Ontario native was terrific before the injury, amassing 11 points in 15 postseason contests. That's after he managed to score the most goals in a single postseason in the salary cap era in 2023-24, registering 16 tallies and adding six assists for good measure.

“I think this year was a little different,” he said on Monday. “We will go into this coming year with a little bit more motivation. The first year was pretty heartbreaking, going down 3-0, coming back all the way and then losing a tight one in Game 7. I think this one we will be able to get going right away.”

Article Continues Below

Oilers' Zach Hyman could be back for training camp

Hyman told reporters on Monday that, although he doesn't have a set timeline for his return from the dislocated wrist, he hopes to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

“That's definitely not out of the question,” he said. “I haven't set a date or anything like that. Once you set a date, you get disappointed if you don't play on the date. I hope to play on opening night.”

Hyman added: “I'm feeling good. Still wearing the brace but getting it off in the next couple weeks which is great. Still in the recovery phase but I'm looking forward to getting on the ice and getting going when I can.”

Although the Panthers were a powerhouse in 2024-25, Hyman certainly would have made a difference in the series. Edmonton's depth just could not keep up with Florida's, and a big part of that was due to his absence.

On the plus side, Hyman will have three more seasons — at least — to try and win a Stanley Cup along with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers. And based on his comments, he should be hitting the ground running come October.