The Edmonton Oilers have lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive seasons. Their depth scoring collapsed in the 2025 Final, allowing Florida to win in six games. General manager Stan Bowman made sure to change his bottom six dramatically in the offseason. The best move the Oilers made during the NHL offseason was trading for Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Evander Kane and Viktor Arvidsson were traded away, while Corey Perry and Connor Brown left in free agency. Those departures gave Bowman plenty of room to get creative in the bottom six. Trent Frederic's extension and Andrew Mangiapane's contract may have gotten more attention. But the trade for Howard was the smartest move he made.

The Oilers sent 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly to the Lightning for Howard. After winning the Hobey Baker Award at Michigan State, it was assumed that Howard would sign in Tampa. But contract disputes had Howard announce he would head back to East Lansing for his senior year. After he was dealt to Edmonton, he signed in the NHL and will not play in college next year.

Howard will be on an entry-level deal for the next three seasons, freeing up cap space for the Oilers to extend Connor McDavid. That should be their number one priority heading into next offseason. Howard can play in the bottom six, won't cost much, and can evolve into a top-six winger down the line.

The Oilers did get proven NHL talent to fill out their bottom six with Frederic and Mangiapane. Getting six versions of Howard could have been a disaster. But picking up someone who should be NHL-ready and has years of team control is the best move they could have made.

One Oilers move can blow Isaac Howard out of the water

Howard should be a great fit for the Oilers. If he shows the scoring touch that he showed with the Spartans last year, he can help them finally win the Stanley Cup. But he won't have as much of an impact as Connor McDavid, who is entering the final year of his contract. He became eligible to sign an extension on July 1, but has not inked one yet.

If the Oilers lock in McDavid before opening night, that would immediately become the best move any team made this offseason. He has been the best player in the world for many years now, and Edmonton has finally gotten deep in the playoffs. But does he believe they have done enough to win the title? Goaltending was a big problem for the Oilers in the postseason, and they are going into the season with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard again.

If the Oilers had gone after another veteran depth piece, it would have taken away from the 2026 cap space they need for McDavid. Heading into the 2025 season, they have less than $250,000 in cap space. But with McDavid and plenty of other players coming off the books, they'll have enough space next year.

If Howard scores 50 points during the season, he will be a welcome member of the Oilers in the postseason. While that is not a guarantee, there is enough of a chance for that to happen that the risk is worth it. Giving up O'Reilly is not a light package, as he was the most recent first-round pick in the organization. Plus, they traded away their 2025 and 2026 first-rounders. It's a big bet on Howard, but it was the right bet to make.

What move will change the Oilers' depth scoring in 2025? Howard may be the biggest move, but could Mangiapane have another breakout season?