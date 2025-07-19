The Edmonton Oilers had a tough ending to the 2024-25 season, after losing in the Stanley Cup Final once again. Edmonton is picking up the pieces, though, and looking for the right roster combination to win again. One of their young prospects wants to be a part of that roster, and is preparing for a big season.

That player is Matt Savoie, who is a 21-year-old forward who played most of last season in the AHL. He played in four games for the Oilers last season, and wants more time with the club this year.

“I think for me that adds a lot of excitement, that’s been my goal since the season ended in Bakersfield,” Savoie said, per NHL.com. “I’m really motivated to push for a spot and be a big contributor for that team. They’re so close to winning the Stanley Cup and there is no better opportunity to put yourself into.”

Savoie is getting a solid endorsement from team coach Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch wants to see what his youngster can do on the penalty kill.

“With Savoie, the one thing that I’m very optimistic about is penalty kill and how good he was in Bakersfield in that role,” Knoblauch said. “He didn’t have any penalty-kill time when he was with us [four game call-up] but certainly, we saw him being a reliable two-way player at 5-on-5.

“The opportunity for Savoie is on the penalty kill, not that he can’t be on the power play, but I definitely see him being a big part of our penalty kill.”

Savoie looks like he may get that chance. The Oilers lost Connor Brown this offseason, who signed a deal with the New Jersey Devils.

Matt Savoie hasn't done much yet with the Oilers

Savoie posted just one assist last season for the Oilers. That was the only point in his NHL career so far. Before coming to Edmonton, he briefly played with the Buffalo Sabres. He was originally drafted ninth overall by the Sabres back in 2022.

The young forward says he learned a lot from his brief time playing last year with Edmonton.

“Getting called up in February and getting to play at home in front of friends and family for the first time was really exciting,” Savoie said. “My first full pro season was a lot of fun. There were a lot of ups and downs in it, as expected, but I think I just got a lot more comfortable as the season went on, playing at the pro level, the physicality of it all, the grind of the schedule.”

Oilers fans hope Savoie can be a consistent piece in the franchise's quest to return to postseason glory for the first time since 1990. Edmonton has lost its last three trips to the Stanley Cup Final: back-to-back losses to the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025, and a seven-game defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.