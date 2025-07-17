The Edmonton Oilers underwent changes this offseason to surround Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with more talent. While that could lead to the franchise's first Stanley Cup since 1990, it could also lead to McDavid leaving next summer. The drama has yet to unfold, but 97 is doing everything to keep his mind off of it. Both Oilers stars were spotted at a beer league game in Ontario on Wednesday night. It brought out some great social media reactions.

Connor McDavid takes the ice at a beer league game in Newmarket, ON tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/zyrG3hD2s2 — BarDown (@BarDown) July 17, 2025

The Oilers' stars could not lead the team to victory and did not score, but they did create a serious buzz in Newmarket. TSN's BarDown social media team caught up with the officials after the game.

UPDATE: McDavid and Draisaitl lost a beer league game in Newmarket. 😭 (🎥: @BarDown) https://t.co/MIS0yrrCcl pic.twitter.com/mQsDRBkPGQ — theScore (@theScore) July 17, 2025

“It's incredible to see them coming down the ice. It's nothing like you've ever seen in minor hockey,” one official said. “Just really cool to be on the ice with them,” the second official said. “Just kinda startstruck.”

Despite being across the country from their professional home in Edmonton, McDavid and Draisaitl made waves in Ontario. Newmarket is a nearby town to McDavid's childhood home in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Draisaitl, on the other hand, is originally from Germany. Maybe he's trying to get McDavid to sign that extension by never leaving his side.

The Oilers will have the brightest spotlight of any NHL team going into next season. Not only are they the two-time defending Western Conference Champions, but they have the best player in the world playing in a contract year. McDavid's contract decision will be the most impactful NHL news of the year, and the biggest decision in recent Edmonton history.

The Oilers open the season at home on October 8 against their rival Calgary Flames. They return to Florida to face the Panthers on November 22 and welcome the two-time defending champs on March 19.