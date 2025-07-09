The Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning are not done with their offseasons yet. After both lost to the Florida Panthers on their way to a second consecutive Stanley Cup, both teams made changes this offseason. But on Tuesday night, the Oilers and Lightning connected on a trade that sent Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard to Edmonton.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 The #Oilers have acquired forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Sam O'Reilly. We have also signed Howard to a three-year entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/k3UHkpv6Ik — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Howard won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in men's college hockey last year. He scored 26 goals and added 26 assists in 37 games for the Michigan State Spartans, who were the number two seed in the NCAA tournament. Shortly after the season, Howard announced he would be returning to college, which surprised many. Then, it was reported that the two sides did not see eye-to-eye, which led to a trade.

The Lightning found a trade partner in the Edmonton Oilers, who are desperately trying to add depth to their roster. They traded Viktor Arvidsson away and let Corey Perry walk after rough Stanley Cup Final performances from both. Howard is an NHL-ready prospect, while Sam O'Reilly was drafted just last year.

O'Reilly had a phenomenal season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League last season. He scored 71 points in 62 regular-season games and followed it up with 22 points in 17 postseason games. As the 31st pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, he is not expected to join an NHL roster for a few more years.

Why did the Oilers and Lightning make this trade?

The Oilers have been painfully close to the Stanley Cup for two consecutive years. NHL insider Frank Seravalli explains how that played a part in this trade. “Oilers believe Isaac Howard is ready to enter [the] NHL immediately – expected to sign, leave [Michigan State] and be in Edmonton’s opening night lineup. Fascinating trade. Depending on who you trust, some scouts think O’Reilly is the better long-term prospect. Howard is NHL-ready now,” Seravalli reported.

The Oilers needed to improve their depth, and they did that by trading for Howard. But they paid a high price, giving up one of their top prospects. The Lightning were at an impasse with Howard, so turning him into a prospect instead of a pick keeps their window open.

Michigan State hockey fans have had a tough few days. Presumptive 2026 first-overall pick Gavin McKenna picked Penn State over the Spartans earlier in the week. Now, Howard will not be coming back after all.