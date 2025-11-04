The Edmonton Oilers are navigating the 2025-26 season in its early stages. Edmonton has shown glimpses of the dominant team they've proven to be over the last few seasons. However, the same early-season struggles they've grown accustomed to have reared their ugly head. In saying this, one undeniable positive this year has been forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“Nuge” has hit the ground running so far this season. His skill was on display on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers lost the game 3-2, but Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist on both Edmonton goals. He now has five goals and 10 assists on the season through 14 games played.

It's an encouraging sign, to say the least. Nuge has shown he can produce at a high level, recording 104 points in the 2022-23 campaign. However, his production has been in steep decline ever since. The 2024-25 campaign marked the first time he recorded less than 50 points in a full 82-game season since 2017-18.

Recently, the Oilers star spoke about his surge in offensive production. He admitted that last season was not up to snuff for him. And he is trying everything he can to be more of a threat in the offensive zone.

“Last year I wasn’t very happy with my production,” the Oilers forward told NHL.com. “I know I also try to focus on other parts of my game and help out. At the same time, it helps the team if I’m producing. I’m trying to put in a conscious effort to be more aggressive and get to the inside a little bit more and bear down on not just shots or passes, but other plays when I can.”

Nugent-Hopkins has shown up when it matters most, to be fair. His recent playoff track record is quite impressive. He has back-to-back 20+ point postseasons. Back in the spring, he scored six goals and 20 points to help Edmonton reach a second straight Stanley Cup Final.

However, the Oilers would certainly like to see him be a bit more consistent across the year. Putting up points in the regular season could give him more confidence in the postseason. If this happens, Edmonton could finally bring home the Stanley Cup after its recent heartbreaking defeats.