There are wins that pad a record, and then there are wins that redraw the league’s power map. The Denver Broncos’ 34-26 comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 squarely falls into the latter category. Down at halftime, unbothered by mistakes, and ruthless after adjustments, Denver didn’t just beat a desperate playoff contender. The Broncos reminded the entire AFC who now sets the standard. At 12-2, riding an 11-game winning streak and sitting alone atop the NFL standings, the Broncos are no longer a great Cinderella story. They are the team everyone else is chasing.

Flipping the switch

The Broncos rallied from a 16–14 halftime deficit to extend their winning streak to 11 games. The first half was a tight, back-and-forth affair dominated by field position and special teams. Former Bronco Brandon McManus accounted for all of Green Bay’s early scoring with four field goals. That included a 53-yarder and a 35-yard kick as time expired in the second quarter. Denver answered with two efficient touchdown drives. Those were highlighted by Bo Nix’s 20-yard scoring pass to Michael Bandy and a 5-yard touchdown throw to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Still, they entered the break trailing by two after McManus’ late strike.

Green Bay briefly seized momentum coming out of halftime when Josh Jacobs ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 23–14. However, that proved to be the Packers’ last moment of control. Nix responded with his sharpest stretch of the afternoon. He led three consecutive touchdown drives to flip the game. He connected with Courtland Sutton on a 14-yard touchdown, then found Troy Franklin for a 23-yard score to give Denver a 27–23 edge late in the third quarter. After McManus pulled Green Bay within one with another field goal early in the fourth, the Broncos closed the door with a methodical 65-yard drive capped by RJ Harvey’s 4-yard touchdown run.

Nix finished with 302 passing yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sutton topped 110 receiving yards. Denver’s offense consistently turned possessions into points. They pulled away from a Packers team that could no longer keep pace once touchdowns replaced field goals.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Indianapolis Broncos' playoff chances and their updated odds after their week 15 win over the Packers.

Second-half dominance

What separated this win from dozens of others around the league was how clinical Denver looked once adjustments were made. There was no panic or deviation from identity. Just execution.

Sean Payton leaned into Nix’s strengths. He spread the field, forced mismatches, and trusted his quarterback to make decisive reads. Nix rewarded that faith, later crediting Payton for allowing him to be his ‘authentic self.' That seems to be a phrase that perfectly captures the Broncos’ offensive rhythm. This isn’t a quarterback being managed. This is a quarterback being unleashed within structure.

Green Bay, by contrast, tightened up. Conservative play-calling, protection breakdowns, and stalled drives defined their second half. The Packers scored just 13 points after halftime, while Denver dictated tempo and controlled possession.

That contrast matters. Playoff games are won in adjustment windows, not opening scripts. Denver dominated where contenders separate from pretenders.

AFC’s top dog

With the victory, the Broncos extended their winning streak and clinched a playoff berth. They also now hold the best record in the NFL. The Broncos now sit two games clear in the AFC West and hold a critical tiebreaker advantage over the New England Patriots. The latter fell to 11-3 after blowing a 21-point lead against Buffalo.

Effectively, Denver owns a 1.5-game lead for the No. 1 seed with three weeks to play.

This matters because no AFC team has matched Denver’s blend of consistency, resilience, and ceiling. Other contenders flash brilliance. Denver delivers it weekly. They’ve won close games, blown teams out, and have come back from deficits. They’ve won ugly when required.

That versatility is why they’re dangerous.

The 11-game win streak now ties the second-longest in franchise history. That is a staggering achievement that reflects not just talent, but week-to-week professionalism.

In perfect sync

Quarterback-coach alignment is the NFL’s most powerful force. Right now, no pairing in the AFC is operating at a higher level than Nix and Payton.

Nix has now made the playoffs in both of his NFL seasons. The difference this year is timing and control. Denver clinched with three weeks to spare. That means Payton can manage workloads, refine schemes, and prepare specifically for postseason opponents instead of scrambling for seeding.

More importantly, Nix has evolved from a steady operator into a quarterback who can flip games with efficiency rather than volume. Four touchdown passes. Minimal wasted motion. Complete command of situational football.

This isn’t just a hot streak. It’s a quarterback who understands when to strike and when to sustain. That's exactly what January demands.

The AFC should be concerned

Every contender has a flaw. The Broncos’ flaw used to be consistency. That no longer exists.

Denver can win through the air and with defense. It can win when trailing or without perfect ball security. And perhaps most importantly, Denver can win without asking its quarterback to be reckless.

Compare that to the rest of the conference. Some teams rely on shootouts. Others on defense alone. Some can’t protect late leads. Others can’t score quickly.

Denver can do all of it.

That’s why this win over Green Bay wasn’t just another tally in the win column. It was a statement of control and a show of force. Denver dictates outcomes rather than reacts to them.

Denver is the team to beat

With three weeks left, the Broncos no longer running after anybody. The AFC is chasing them.

They hold the best record and the inside track to the No. 1 seed. The Broncos have a quarterback playing with clarity and confidence and a head coach who thrives in January. The Packers tried to punch early. Denver absorbed it, adjusted, and walked away stronger.

The Broncos are the crystal clear AFC favorites. After Week 15, there’s just no debate left to have.