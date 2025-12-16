Despite being sidelined, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could not help but run his mouth at opposing players.

Hill was limited to only four games this season after suffering a season-ending knee injury. What was supposed to be a bounce-back year for the veteran receiver, as he vowed to do before the campaign, ended on a whimper.

Still, no setback could suck the life out of Hill, who's widely known as one of the most colorful players in the NFL.

As the Dolphins visited Acrisure Stadium on Monday, the 31-year-old Hill took a hilarious jab at Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“Don’t let Ramsey make a play, we won’t hear the end of it,” wrote Hill on X, adding a tears-of-joy emoji.

As of writing, the 31-year-old Ramsey has five combined tackles and one sack against the Dolphins. The Steelers are ahead by a huge margin in the fourth quarter.

Hill and Ramsey previously had a longstanding rivalry. Ramsey criticized Hill, questioning his impact and speed. Of course, Hill did not forget it. During the AFC Championship Game in 2019, Hill, who was then with the Kansas City Chiefs, memorably told Ramsey, who was then with the Jacksonville Jaguars: “I own you.”

It was an iconic moment that firmly established their animosity. But since then, they have expressed mutual admiration for each other.

Funnily enough, they became teammates on the Dolphins in 2023 after Ramsey was traded by the Los Angeles Rams. He, however, only spent two seasons in Miami before being shipped to the Steelers.

Despite being on separate teams again, it is clear that Hill and Ramsey still have a friendly banter, and we won't hear the end of it.