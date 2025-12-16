Fred VanVleet had a stunning truth to reveal about Kawhi Leonard's stint with the Toronto Raptors.

VanVleet was only teammates with Leonard for one season throughout the 2018-19 NBA season. They banded together following the major trade between the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs that involved Leonard and DeMar DeRozan.

Toronto made the big move, moving on from their franchise star following years of playoff disappointments. Their decision was successful, finally reaching the mountaintop after beating the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals to win their first-ever title.

Despite that incredible achievement, Leonard decided to leave Toronto after one season and take his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers. VanVleet recalled his time with Leonard during that period, saying that the star forward never committed to staying with the Raptors.

“He (Kawhi) said it from day one… I’m not staying here. From day one, (he said) ‘I don’t know why they traded for me. I don’t want to be here. I’m not staying here,’” VanVleet said on the “Hello and Welcome” podcast .

“Toronto put their best bid in. The city bowed down like we’ve never seen before… But his mind was made up. Kawhi is Kawhi. I thank him eternally for helping us win a championship and carrying us to a moment where I could be solidified and go on to make a ton of money. We’re forever indebted to him for that. I’m just thankful we got the job done. He changed a lot of people’s lives.”

Fred VanVleet reveals that Kawhi Leonard had NO INTENTIONS to stay in Toronto 😅 “I don’t know why they traded for me [Kawhi Leonard]. I don’t want to be here. I’m not staying here.” (via @hellowelcomepod)

How Fred VanVleet, Kawhi Leonard fared in 2019 Raptors season

It's a brutal truth for Fred VanVleet to reveal to Raptors fans about Kawhi Leonard's mindset around that time. Despite that, at least they can continue celebrating that 2019 championship for a long time.

Both players are no longer with the Raptors. Leonard has remained with the Clippers since 2019 while VanVleet left Toronto for the Houston Rockets in 2024.

They played key roles throughout the Raptors' 2019 campaign. Toronto finished with a 58-24 record, securing the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They stood out as one of the best teams on both sides of the ball, especially with a talented roster.

Toronto did excellent throughout the playoffs. They beat Orlando, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Golden State to make history en route to their first title in franchise history. The Raptors will hope to reach those heights again in the future, but until then, they will cement that championship throughout the city's sports history.