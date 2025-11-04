As the Edmonton Oilers looked to secure their seventh win of the season against the St. Louis Blues, long-time captain Connor McDavid made NHL history in a major way, passing the puck to Jack Roslovic on the power play to go up 1-0.

Why was this pass so special? Because it marked McDavid's 1,100th point, a mark only three of the very best players in NHL history have reached so early in their career, according to Oilers radio commentator Bob Stauffer.

“The Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid becomes the 4th fastest player in NHL to reach 1100 points (Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy) with an assist on Jack Roslovic's PP goal,” Stauffer wrote.

Article Continues Below

Initially drafted with the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, McDavid has consistently found ways to make history for the Oilers, winning the Art Ross trophy five times, the Ted Lindsay Award four times, and the Hart Memorial Trophy three times, plus the Maurice Richard Trophy, the Conn Smythe Trophy, and seven appearances on an All-Star team. McDavid has been nicknamed “The Chosen One” for a reason, and while he hasn't taken Edmonton to the promised land just yet, with the Stanley Cup still eluding the young forward, if any player can will their team to playoff success, it's McDavid.

After agreeing to a new two-year, $25 million extension back in October, McDavid will have a few more opportunities to win the big one in Edmonton before he has to worry about free agency once more. If he continues to put up points at such a breakneck pace, McDavid has as good a chance as anyone to make that happen.