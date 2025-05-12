Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs was packed with intensity and physicality, but one moment stood out above the rest.

Just five minutes into the final frame, Florida forward Evan Rodrigues took a brutal hit from former teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson. A brawny defenseman, Ekman-Larsson leveled Rodrigues with a high hit that sent him sprawling to the ice. The hit was initially called a major penalty for interference, resulting in a five-minute power play for the Panthers, but after a lengthy discussion from the officials, it was reduced to a two-minute minor.

Rodrigues to the room after this hit from OEL. Penalty was a 5 then reduced to a 2 after a review. pic.twitter.com/UBhd0JFF4i — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 12, 2025

The decision drew frustration from the Panthers' bench, who felt the impact of the hit deserved a harsher punishment. Rodrigues remained down on the ice for several moments before being helped off by team trainers. The 31-year-old forward did not return for the remainder of the game. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that Rodrigues would require further evaluation and observation the following day, while his status remains uncertain for Game 5.

Despite the scare, the Panthers stayed focused and delivered a commanding 2-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sergei Bobrovsky was a wall in the net, stopping all 23 shots he faced to earn his fifth career playoff shutout. His performance kept Toronto off the scoreboard and set the tone for Florida's defense. The Maple Leafs struggled to find clean looks, and when they did, Bobrovsky was there to shut the door.

Florida’s defense did its part as well. The Panthers controlled the pace and shut down Toronto's top scorers. Their physical play disrupted the Maple Leafs' rhythm, forcing them into rushed shots and poor puck decisions. Florida's aggressive forecheck made it difficult for Toronto to get clean zone entries, further frustrating their offensive attempts.

The game also saw heightened physicality across the ice. Toronto's Max Domi took a boarding penalty for a hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. Tempers flared late in the game, resulting in 10-minute misconducts for Bobby McMann, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand. The referees had their hands full as both teams ramped up the physicality in anticipation of Game 5.

With the series now tied at 2-2, Game 5 in Toronto promises to be another fierce battle. Rodrigues' status remains in question, and his absence could impact the Panthers' depth. For now, Florida rides the momentum of a shutout win and looks to take control of the series on the road. All eyes will be on how both teams respond to the physicality and drama of Game 4.