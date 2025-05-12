The Florida Panthers were victorious in their Game 4 contest with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Florida dropped the first two games of this series and seemed to be on the ropes in Game 3. However, they have battled all the way back thanks to contributions from the likes of Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov.

Barkov, as captain, is an important piece of this team. The Maple Leafs know this, as well. Barkov's importance made an incident during Game 4 a rather noteworthy one. During a scrum, Toronto forward Max Domi threw a rather dangerous hit on the Panthers captain.

Following the game, players met with the media to provide their thoughts on the contest. Bennett took to the podium and addressed the hit on Barkov. The Panthers forward is a physical player, and he knows how this series has trended. He commended his team jumping in to support their captain on Sunday night.

“Obviously, he was trying to take a run at Barky at the end there. The boys did a good job there jumping in and sticking up for Barky. I mean, it’s a physical series, so I expect more of that,” Bennett said, via Panthers team reporter Colby Guy.

The Panthers have tied this series, effectively making it a best-of-three the rest of the way. Neither side has won a road game, which will certainly be important moving forward. This favors the Maple Leafs, who host two of the next three games, including a potential Game 7.

This series has been a chaotic matchup in so many ways. Both teams are on the cusp of a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. And that brings them a step closer to the Stanley Cup Final. These time hit the ice on Wednesday night for Game 3 of this second round series in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.