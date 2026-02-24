One of the stars for the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers is giving back. Aleksander Barkov is giving a seven-figure donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Florida, per Panthers reporter Jameson Olive. Barkov was emotional after speaking at the hospital about the gift.

“You’ve got me crying for the first time in my life right now,” Barkov said. An image was released on social media showing Barkov getting emotional.

An emotional Barkov arrives at the podium after watching a thank you video from patients at @JDCHospital. “You’ve got me crying for the first time in my life right now.” pic.twitter.com/Wnq5ULs5Q7 — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) February 24, 2026

Barkov has already given more than $400,000 in donations to worthy causes through his charity, Olive reported. With this latest gift, a special program at the children's hospital will now be named after the Panthers star.

“I can't really put into words what it means to me and my family to have our family's name on the sports medicine program … As a kid in Finland, I dream of playing an NHL, but I never could have dreamed about this moment,” Barkov said, per the Miami Herald.

Barkov hasn't played for the Panthers this NHL season due to injury. The Panthers star has skated with the team in recent days, though. He is beloved among Florida Panthers fans.

During the 2024-25 season, the Panthers star posted 71 points during the regular season. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the center appeared in 23 games and posted 22 points. He helped lead Florida to its second consecutive Stanley Cup Championship.

Aleksander Barkov is beloved by Panthers fans

Barkov is known throughout the community for giving back. He received the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy in the NHL. It is an award that goes to a professional hockey player each year for making significant contributions to the community.

“During my first visit, I didn’t speak English too well. I saw everything going on – how incredible the healthcare workers are, and how special the kids are – but I couldn’t really say anything. Now, I’ve gotten more comfortable with talking. I get to connect with the staff, the kids, and their families. I do what I can to give these kids a reason to smile,” Barkov said, per NHL.com.

Panthers fans are grateful that Barkov is giving back to the community once again. A number of Panthers players are known for stopping by the hospital to visit patients.