Team Canada beat Czechia 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday, advancing to the semifinals in the Olympics. It was a close call for the gold medal favorites, but Mitch Marner, Nick Suzuki, and Jordan Binnington saved the day. Canada was without Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett for the game, but the Conn Smythe winner says he was not a healthy scratch.

“Sam Bennett says he missed last game with illness,” Frank Seravalli reported.

Each team brought 14 forwards and eight defensemen to the Olympics, but can only dress 20 skaters. So for each game, two players are in the press box, and they have two extra players on the bench. Bennett has been one of the extra bench players for most of the tournament, but was in the press box for Wednesday's game.

Canada dressed Seth Jarvis as the 13th forward and had Brad Marchand on the fourth line. Marchand was the scratch for some of the round robin games due to a nagging injury. But he was able to play on Wednesday and is expected to be available for the remainder of the tournament.

There are two significant injuries for Team Canada to monitor as the tournament continues. Josh Morrissey left the first game of the tournament and has not returned. Jon Cooper has kept his status as day-to-day. Captain Sidney Crosby left Wednesday's game with a lower-body injury and is also day-to-day.

Canada has won the last two Olympics that included NHL players. Crosby's Golden Goal in 2010 won the tournament on home ice, and Carey Price led them to victory in 2014. Then, Crosby led them to victory at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. The expectation is for Canada to win the gold. Bennett knows how to win, as a key member of the back-to-back Cup champions in Florida and a 4 Nations winner. His presence in the final two games could be the difference if he plays.