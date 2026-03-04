The Florida Panthers are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, and they're trying to find more answers to their problems as the season continues. With it being deadline week, instead of the Panthers looking to add talent to their team, there are a few players who they're looking to trade, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“The Panthers lost again last night and my understanding is they've made the decision to be sellers as far as listening on pending UFAs, which most notably include the likes of AJ. Greer and Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky has a 16-team no-trade list. Doesn't mean he will be dealt for sure, just means Florida is listening,” LeBrun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Their latest loss makes their playoff chances dimmer, and if they want a chance to make it this season, they're going to have to find that second gear.

Head coach Paul Maurice recently spoke about what the team needed to do if they wanted to make a run.

“Any one good feeling,” Maurice said via team beat reporter Jameson Olive. “Any one good play that gives them the feeling that there’s hope. That’s really what we’re trying to drive now. They’ve got miles on them, but they’ve played a lot of big games together. That’s the key.”

The Panthers have been one of the best teams in the league for the past few seasons, but injuries and other things have most likely caught up to them this season. There's still enough to make a change, but it's going to be interesting to see if they can make that necessary run.