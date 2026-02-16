Team USA enjoyed a 5-1 victory over Germany in their final game of the group stage at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. This gave the Americans an automatic bye into the quarterfinals, while Germany will face France in the qualification round.

While the play on the ice was exciting, Matthew Tkachuk chirping at Leon Draisaitl also got some laughs, with Tkachuk calling Draisaitl “always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

After the contest, the media asked Draisaitl if he had a response to the words of Tkachuk, according to a video posted by TSN.

“No,” was all the German superstar said in response.

Tkachuk, who is known for mouthing off to opponents, was caught on a hot mic during the contest, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

“Always the bridesmaid, eh, Leon?” he said as the two skated near the benches. “Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

It was a clear reference to the fact that Tkachuk has faced off with Draisaitl twice in the Stanley Cup Final the past two years. He skated off the ice as a champion twice, while the Oilers' star player left dejected. Draisaitl would ultimately give a comment on Tkachuk.

“It’s always a challenge,” he said. “Our teams have some history. And (it’s) always fun playing him.”

Draisaitl has not had the best Olympic performance so far. He has just one goal with two assists so far in the Games. Still, that is second on the team behind Tim Stutzle, who has found the back of the net four times.

Germany finished up 1-2 in the group play, which will lead them to face France on Tuesday. They would be unlikely to face the United States again, unless Germany makes a run to the gold medal game or the United States falter in the semifinals.