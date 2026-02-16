The Florida Panthers have found themselves in an extremely sticky spot amid the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, the franchise is outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture with 25 games left in the 2025-26 regular season.

Currently sitting last place in the Atlantic Division — and a full eight points out of a postseason slot — the Panthers could actually look to sell a player or two between now and the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

One player who has been brought up as a potential trade chip is power forward AJ Greer, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“An AJ Greer type player, I just wonder, what type of value he might have for a rival team?” speculated hockey analyst Jason Gregor on a recent episode of Daily Faceoff's DFO Rundown.

“He has won a Stanley Cup. He's a very defined role player, but those types of guys, he comes in… he's physical, and he can play. So I wonder if a team is looking for a little more aggressiveness. I know that's Florida's MO, but are they going to want to keep both him and Jonah Gadjovich?”

AJ Greer has been excellent for Panthers this season

Greer has put together a strong season in Florida's bottom-six as the club continues to be ravaged by injuries in 2025-26. The 29-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with the team last June, has already shattered his career-highs with 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games.

Last year, Greer managed 17 points in 81 regular season games, adding another two goals and an assist over 16 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Besides his contributions on the scoresheet, Greer is a physical forward who isn't afraid to throw the body. The former second round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft amassed 222 hits last season, and is already at 145 thus far this year.

Although he's emerged into a reliable player in Sunrise, Greer's trade value is higher now than it's ever been; he had never scored more than six goals in a campaign until this season.

Greer is making $850,000 in 2025-26, and will command a raise on his next deal. The Panthers are strapped tight to the salary cap, and might not be able to make the veteran forward fit into the cap picture going forward.

Florida is in a difficult position after spending a ton of money last summer — especially on deals for Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad — so it's likely a couple of these UFAs will either get traded or walk for nothing in free agency.

Along with Greer, the Panthers have three other forwards making less than $1 million who are also on expiring contracts: Cole Schwindt, Tomas Nosek and Luke Kunin. Veteran defenseman Jeff Petry is also a UFA at the end of this year.

There are certainly going to be some difficult decisions for general manager Bill Zito and the front office to make between now and March 6. Either way, the main goal for the squad will be climbing back into the playoff picture when NHL play resumes on Feb. 25.