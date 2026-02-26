Athletes have returned home from the Winter Olympics in Milan. Some came home with nothing, while others had medals. Jack Hughes' overtime goal against Canada got Team USA gold medals to bring back.

While Team USA and Team Canada brought home different medals, they also brought home stuffed animals handed out before the medal ceremonies. Now, Matthew Tkachuk is answering the question of what happened to those stuffed animals, according to Jameson Olive, team reporter for the Florida Panthers.

“They took it away from us immediately, probably thought we'd lose it or trade it for a beer,” Tkachuk said with a smile. “I'll have to ask for mine. It'll be cool for the kids one day.”

All medalists got the stuffed animal mascot from the games along with their medal. The toy, Tina the Stoat, is a small white creature and is one of the two Olympic mascots, the other being Milo, representing the Paralympics, per NBC Sports.

According to NBC, “The two stoats were designed by students at the Istituto Comprensivo of Taverna. Unveiled back in February 2024, they beat 1,600 other entrants in a public poll. The siblings get their names from the two host cities—Tina is short for Cortina d’Ampezzo, while Milo is short for Milan—and represent the ‘contemporary, vibrant and dynamic Italian Spirit.'”

While Olympians aim to go home with a medal, and ideally a gold, the small stuffed animal is a small souvenir that can be brought back to the family. Surely, Tkachuk's kids will one day enjoy the toy.

As Tkachuk looks for his stuffed animal, he is also looking for a third straight Stanley Cup. The Florida Panthers are 29-25-3 on the year, and are in last place in the Atlantic Division and eight points out of a playoff spot. Tkachuk will play against his Team USA captain on Thursday night, as the Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs.