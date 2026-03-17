The World Baseball Classic continues to deliver global moments, and the upcoming Team USA vs. Venezuela game has captured widespread attention. As the 2026 World Baseball Classic final approaches, Alex Rodriguez’s commentary has added another layer of intrigue. With the two teams set to meet on baseball’s biggest international stage, anticipation across the sport continues to build. Fans from nations and beyond have flooded Miami, creating a playoff-like atmosphere and elevating the global significance of the matchup.

loanDepot Park in Miami will host the championship, where the United States and Venezuela face off in a historic clash. Team USA advanced with a 2–1 victory over the Dominican Republic, while Venezuela rallied past Italy, 4–2. That path has elevated this matchup into one of the most compelling finals in tournament history.

Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees star and current FOX analyst, framed the moment in a way that resonated widely. He highlighted both the entertainment value and the star power surrounding the final, underscoring how the World Baseball Classic has evolved into a premier global event.

FOX Sports MLB shared the former third baseman's comments on X, formerly Twitter, as part of its championship buildup. Discussing the magnitude of the matchup, Rodriguez offered a memorable comparison.

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“This is gonna be must-see TV. I know we had the Oscars a couple nights ago, but this is gonna be an ‘Oscars.’”

"This is gonna be must-see TV. I know we had the Oscars a couple nights ago, but this is gonna be an 'Oscars.'"@AROD is looking forward to a star-studded WBC Final tomorrow night 🍿 pic.twitter.com/P1clpqR8Vg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 17, 2026

The remark captures the scale of the moment, where elite talent meets national pride. Venezuela enters its first championship appearance, while the United States looks to add another title to its WBC history.

With both teams loaded with star power and momentum, the final represents more than a championship game. It reflects the tournament’s continued rise as a global spectacle, blending competition, culture, and entertainment.