After the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season, there were many talks of a dynasty. But after the Panthers lost Aleksander Barkov, that could have been the warning sign of what was to come. With the Cats currently eight points out of a playoff spot, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky discussed the Panthers' playoff picture, even as he is possibly in trade speculation, according to Panthers beat writer Jameson Olive.

“Bobrovsky: ‘Everybody understands what we need to do, and that's very important. It's a big win, it's a big two points for us, but tomorrow is another biggest game of the year,” Olive wrote on X.

The Panthers got some reprieve when Matthew Tkachuk recently returned to the lineup. Regardless, they have a long way to go, even after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1. With the Panthers struggling, Bobrovsky could be on the trading block, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“I don't see an extension in the near future. I'm sure it's something the Panthers will look at after the season, but I'm not sure why it would be prudent to do it in-season when Bobrovsky isn't having a good year. And he's 37. There's no rush to get into that conversation,” LeBrun wrote.

LeBrun speculated that there is a chance he could be traded, but the $10 million cap hit would be difficult for any team. With the Panthers struggling, Bobrovsky will continue to focus on helping the Cats return to the playoffs. With 24 games left in the season, the margin for error is slim to none for the Panthers, and Bobrovsky will attempt to help them get back to the playoffs to try to win the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive season.