The Golden State Warriors are not going to ever fully heal the broken hearts that Oakland residents suffered after watching the team leave for San Francisco in 2019, but the Dubs are remembering their roots this season. They debuted their 2025-26 City Edition uniforms in Monday's 134-117 win over the Utah Jazz, paying homage to their first home. “The Town” is displayed on the front of the jerseys. Stephen Curry doubled down on the tribute.

“For The Town,” the NBA legend and face of the Warriors posted on X. Curry played in Oracle Arena for the first 10 years of his career, so these uniforms should hold plenty of sentimental value to him. The four-time champion also understands what the squad means to Oakland. Although the Warriors now conduct business in the Chase Center, they will forever be linked to 7000 South Coliseum Way.

For The Town 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/ayDAaQIJr5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 26, 2025

Of course, regardless of where Golden State is playing, or what it is wearing, fans can usually count on Curry to put on a show. Despite shooting only 6-of-17 from 3-point land, the 37-year-old point guard scored a game-high 31 points on efficient 50 percent shooting from the field. He added four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the much-needed win.

While there is certainly reason to applaud these new City Edition jerseys, aesthetically-pleasing and emotionally satisfying attire does not change the fact that these are largely the same Warriors that were around at the end of last season. The aging roster regularly faces injury concerns and is once again weathering a shaky start to the season. They cannot find themselves in a hole for a second straight year. The physical toll it takes to battle back in the Western Conference is simply too taxing to survive.

Golden State (10-9) must get healthy and start building momentum quick, because eye-catching jerseys should not be one of the best things fans are able to say about the team right now.