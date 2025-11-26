The Philadelphia 76ers got embarrassed in front of their fans on Tuesday after bowing to the Orlando Magic, 144-103, in the NBA Cup.

The game was tied at 35-35 after the first quarter. But the Magic broke the game wide open in the ensuing frame after outscoring the 76ers, 51-25. Philadelphia never recovered and absorbed its third loss in the last four outings. The team dropped to 9-8, including 5-5 at home.

With the game already settled in the fourth quarter, fans at Xfinity Mobile Arena wanted to see Kyle Lowry in action.

“There is a ‘We want Kyle!' chant breaking out from Sixers fans with the team down 41 with 4:30 left to play,” said 76ers reporter Derek Bodner on X.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse, however, refused to heed the clamor, as Lowry got another DNP. Nurse and Lowry won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

The veteran guard, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, has only played once this season, tallying three points and one assist in three minutes in their win over the Brooklyn Nets early this month.

The 39-year-old Lowry was signed by the Sixers last year, adding a seasoned presence on the roster. He renewed with the team in the offseason, although he has seen his role dwindle even more.

Last season, he appeared in 35 games, averaging career-lows of 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 18.8 minutes per game.

While Lowry could still contribute in short spurts, the 76ers are already loaded in the backcourt with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, Jared McCain, and Eric Gordon already soaking up the minutes.