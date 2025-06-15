Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand now has six goals in the Stanley Cup Final. Marchand scored two goals on Saturday to lift the Panthers to a 5-2 victory over Edmonton. It is now the second time that Marchand has scored at least five goals in a Stanley Cup Final.

The last time Marchand did that was way back in 2011, when he played for the Boston Bruins. After Saturday's Game 5 against Edmonton, Marchand was asked by reporters what that younger version of himself would think about what he is doing now.

“Man that guy's good looking. That'd probably be it,” Marchand joked, per The Athletic.

Marchand made NHL playoff history by becoming the first player to score at least five goals with two different teams in a Stanley Cup Final series, per ESPN. In this year's playoffs, Marchand has 10 goals.

“Sometimes you get bounces, sometimes you don't. But definitely grateful to have another opportunity to be in the finals and be part of a really good team,” Marchand said. His monster Game 5 performance included five shots on goal.

Florida is now just one victory away from winning the final for the second consecutive year. The Panthers now have a 3-2 series lead on Edmonton.

Brad Marchand has been the hero twice for the Panthers

Marchand is proving to be nearly unstoppable in this series. He also had the game-winner for Florida in Game 2, when he netted a goal in double overtime.

“He's amazing. He's been a leader for us. He's been scoring big goals for us. Tonight, he made the hell of an effort by himself,” Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said.

Marchand also became the seventh player in NHL history to have five or more goals in multiple Stanley Cup finals. The other players to accomplish that feat include Mario Lemieux, who was the last one to do it.

“What he can do under duress in a small area is world-class. It's as good as I've seen,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said about Marchand.

The Panthers need Marchand to play the hero just one more time. Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Tuesday. Edmonton must now win back-to-back games to take the championship.