The Florida Panthers are not about to panic after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Edmonton Oilers. This is their third consecutive trip to the championship round and they are the defending champions after beating the Oilers in seven games a year ago. However, there were some troubling moments in the 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 of the series.

Matthew Tkachuk: "They're better, we're better, it's going to be a great series."

Start off with the fact that the Panthers had a significant 3-1 lead in the second period. They held a one-goal lead as the they entered the final period in Edmonton. When the Oilers have a lead after two periods in a Stanley Cup playoff game, they almost always win.

At least that was the case going into Game 1 of the series. The Panthers had won 31 consecutive postseason games when holding the lead after any period. However, when Leon Draisaitl scored with 31 seconds remaining in the first overtime period, that remarkable achievement faded into history.

While the end of that streak was disturbing to the Panthers and their fans, self-doubt is not going to creep into their locker room. Matthew Tkachuk, the on-ice leader of the team, offered this assessment of the series. “They’re better, we’re better, it’s going to be a great series,” Tkachuk said.

Panthers have shown they can win on the road

Starting a series on the road has usually been a successful way for the Panthers to compete in playoff hockey. They beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first two games of their opening round series at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

They lost their first two games in the second round to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they rebounded to win in seven. The Panthers did not have home ice advantage in the third round against the Carolina Hurricanes, but they won the first two games on the road before winning the series in five games.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals will be played Friday night in Edmonton. It seems clear that Paul Maurice's team will turn up the intensity to make sure that the Panthers get a split before bringing the series back to South Florida.

Panthers center Sam Bennett said his team must avoid the trap of playing too conservatively if the Panthers get another opportunity play with the lead in the next game.

“Just not let up. Don't sit back,” Bennett said, per ESPN.com. “We've been really good all year at not sitting back with the lead, and for whatever reason we sat back tonight.”

Bennett scored two goals for the Panthers in Game 1 and Brad Marchand scored the other Florida goal against Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.