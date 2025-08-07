The Chicago Bears are trying to get everything right in training camp so that when the season starts, things can go well. That means the pressure is on, and Caleb Williams has felt some of that heat in a viral video of him going through a drill in practice where he missed several targets in a row. After the drill, he was very animated, yelling in frustration.

VIDEO: #Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a temper tantrum after missing four consecutive checkdowns during a throwing net drill. pic.twitter.com/xqnh7NhLqk — 𝑻𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝑰𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 🍀 (@TylerTalksBall) August 2, 2025

Almost everyone has seen the video now, including Williams, and he recently spoke about it.

“I just laugh at it. … I was competing, I missed it. It was fake anger that I showed. Being with your friends … you might use some choice words with your buddies,” Williams said during his presser.

Williams then went on to explain the drill to the media.

“It's a quick delivery drill. So you catch it, you're not trying to get the laces or anything. It's not like you're going through reads. It's just catch, deliver and try to deliver to the bottom left corner. We're trying to aim as if it's a screen. It's a competition between us. So how fast you can get it out, how accurate you can get it out. It just so happened that they blow that one up and not any other ones,” Williams continued.

In the end, it seems like Williams really wasn't as angry as he looked, and the drill won't take away from what he does in a real game.

Bears expecting growth from Caleb Williams in Year 2

If the Bears want to improve from last season, everyone is going to have to get better, and that starts with Williams. He had a solid season last year, but with head coach Ben Johnson running the show now, things will be different. There is already a goal for Williams to complete 70% of his passes this season, and the Bears are making sure he's ready for the challenge.

General manager Ryan Poles recently spoke about how Johnson has been showing tough love to Williams, which should help him continue to grow in his young career.

“Before it was a little bit more, ‘How can we just bridge him to this first year?'” Poles said. “This is like, ‘We have to set your foundation and you don't really have a choice.' It's tough love, and I think he was looking for that. It's honest feedback. No gray.”

If Williams can take that tough love and use it to his advantage, the sky is the limit for him and the Bears.