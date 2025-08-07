When this WNBA season ends and people look back at the 2025 offseason, one thing will stand out. The Phoenix Mercury made some of the best moves of the winter. Phoenix acquired both Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally via trade as they retooled the roster. Thomas has been elite, setting herself apart after notching another triple-double against the Connecticut Sun.

Thomas and Sabally were the Mercury's biggest additions in their four-team deal during the offseason. While Sabally leads the team with 17.5 points per game, Thomas is the team's leader. She is playing at an MVP level yet again, dominating in all facets of the game. Her back-to-back triple-doubles this week marks the third time that feat has been achieved in WNBA history.

The Mercury also shouted out their star for recording her 18th triple-double against her former team. She is the leader in all-time triple doubles in league history. New York Liberty All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu has four, making her a distant second. Thomas' versatility has her leading the Mercury in rebounds, assists, and steals per game.

Her dominance alongside Sabally and Kahleah Copper is a big reason why Phoenix is tied for the third seed in the WNBA playoff picture. A good showing against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night could move them in sole possession of third behind the Minnesota Lynx and Liberty.

Regardless of how their season ends, the 2025 campaign is one to remember for Thomas. Her numbers are not as flashy as current MVP favorite Napheesa Collier, but injuries could help her march to her first career MVP award. If nothing else, Phoenix has found Diana Taurasi's replacement.

The Mercury have their sights set on a championship this season. If they go on a deep run in the postseason, Thomas has a chance to add to her lead in all time playoff triple-doubles. For now, Phoenix and their star celebrate her achievements this week as they prepare to take on the Fever.