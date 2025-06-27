The Florida Panthers have locked in Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett. After he pulled out a Leonardo DiCaprio impersonation during the Stanley Cup celebration, this seemed like a formality. But hours before the NHL Draft began on Friday night, they made it official. Sam Bennett has signed a contract with the Florida Panthers for eight years and $8 million annually.

“Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation,” Panthers GM Bill Zito said, per the team's website.

“He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice.”

TSN's Darren Dreger reported that the contract includes a full no-move clause in the first five seasons. That downgrades to limited protection in the final three years. Dreger also says the deal is front-loaded, which makes Bennett easier to trade down the road.

Bennett was one of three key Panthers players heading to unrestricted free agency on July 1. Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad remain unsigned, but they could remain in South Florida. After this deal, Florida has $11 million in cap space, according to CapWages. And they will have to re-sign RFAs Mackie Samoskevich and Daniil Varasov.

Whether they can keep both Marchand and Ekblad may not be a question of whether they want to. It is likely going to be a question of whether they can afford to. Even with the exploding salary cap, Florida is running out of space to keep their championship core together.

The Panthers do not have a pick in Friday's first round of the NHL Draft. They have traded their first-round picks through 2027. But it's all worth it for a Stanley Cup.