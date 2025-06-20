The Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup again and are still celebrating. At a nightclub on Thursday night, Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett took the microphone. A lot has been made throughout the postseason about Bennett and his expiring contract, specifically whether or not the Panthers could keep him. On Thursday, he pulled out a Jordan Belfort impression that should have fans fired up.

SAM BENNETT SAYS HE'S NOT F'N LEAVING. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MCr0Pk8kgI — BarDown (@BarDown) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bennett grabs the mic, quiets the crowd, and tells them that he is “Not F***ing Leaving!” Fog machines are firing off, the crowd is going wild, and the Panthers may have their second-line center for a long time. But this does not constitute a signed contract in the eyes of the National Hockey League. TSN and The Athletic insider Pierre LeBrun reminded fans of that on Friday.

“I believe Bennett for sure that’s what he wants to happen. But there remains a negotiation to be had. Still not sure where it’s going to go for sure,” LeBrun reported.

So, nothing is locked in as of now. The Panthers should want to keep Bennett as a key member of two Stanley Cup teams. And Bennett should not be eager to leave a place where he fits like a glove. If he does reach the open market, he could make an incredible salary. But those places wouldn't be the back-to-back Champions.

The other name for Panthers fans to keep their eyes on is Aaron Ekblad. He has done everything short of becoming Leo DiCaprio, saying multiple times he does not want to leave Florida. But with Bennett due a massive raise and Seth Jones chewing up space, Ekblad could be pushed out. If he takes a discount, he could be a Panther for life. Otherwise, the former first-overall pick could be the odd man out.

NHL free agency begins on July 1.