The New York Islanders are riding a two-game losing streak into the NHL trade deadline. Holding onto the last Metropolitan Division playoff spot, many expect new general manager Mathieu Darche to buy. But the Islanders have a firm line and are unwilling to trade Kashawn Aitcheson for St Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. The Hockey News reporter Stefen Rosner has the latest.

“If the [Blues] insist on D prospect Kashawn Aitcheson (2025, No. 17) in a potential Jordan Kyrou deal, I’m told that likely takes the [Isles] out of the mix,” Rosner reported.

Aitcheson was drafted 17th overall by the Islanders in last June's draft. He was one of the two players that Darche took with the picks he got from the Montreal Canadiens in the Noah Dobson trade. According to Rosner, the other player taken from that trade is also off the table.

“The sense I’m getting is that #Isles prospect Victor Eklund (2025, No. 16) is viewed as a very important piece of the organization moving forward. Would likely take a legitimate star-type return for NYI to even consider moving him — not a Jordan Kyrou,” Rosner reported.

The Blues are heading into a rebuild and could trade many of their top players before Friday afternoon. But general manager Doug Armstrong is driving a hard bargain on both Kyrou and center Robert Thomas. He got a top prospect and first-round pick for Colton Parayko before the defenseman denied the trade to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Islanders have the assets to make the trade for either Kyrou or Thomas. But Darche is unwilling to move two of those pieces as he looks toward the future. No one expected New York to be in this playoff position, but it does not mean they are going to start buying now.

Will the Islanders make a deal before 3 p.m.?