The New York Islanders and St Louis Blues have connected on a deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline involving Brayden Schenn. St Louis' captain had a 15-team no-trade clause before the deal, which he had to waive. NHL insider Frank Seravalli was the first to report the deal.

“Sources say [Blues] are finalizing a trade to move captain Brayden Schenn to [Isles].”

TSN's Darren Dreger then reported the return as, “1st, 3rd and a prospect return for Schenn.”

The Islanders made two moves before the Olympic break, bringing in Ondrej Palat and Carson Soucy. Those veterans have made an impact on the roster already, scoring a combined three goals in 11 games each. But new general manager Mathieu Darche wanted some more center depth, and he paid up to get it.

Article Continues Below

Schenn will play in his return game quickly, as the Islanders visit the Blues on Tuesday. He could make his New York debut on Saturday, when the Isles face the San Jose Sharks on the road.

The Blues and Islanders had been connected a lot leading up to the NHL trade deadline, namely in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou conversations. But reports surfaced that Darche was unwilling to give up either of their 2025 first-round picks, Victor Eklund or Kashawn Aitcheson, for either of those players. That may have broken down the Thomas and Kyrou talks, but they were able to get a deal done for Schenn.

The Islanders are hanging onto the final spot in the Metropolitan Division, just three points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Scoring has been an issue for New York this year, which is why they brought in Palat before the Olympics. Schenn has just 28 points in 61 games this year, but he does provide center depth.

Schenn is under contract for two more years after this season at $6.5 million. But first, he joins an Islanders playoff race.