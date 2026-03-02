The New York Islanders have not lost a game in almost a month. Since their February 3rd 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Islanders have won five games in a row. The latest? Another 5-4 win, this time over the Florida Panthers at home.

During the victory, New York defenseman Matthew Schaefer became the first Isles defenseman to score 20 goals in a season in 40 years. Per team beat reporter Cory Wright on X, formerly Twitter, Denis Potvin was the last defender to accomplish that feat in 1985-86.

“Matthew Schaefer, the first #Isles defenseman to score 20 goals in a season since Denis Potvin in 1985-86,” reported Wright on Sunday night.

It was yet another history-making feat for Schaefer. The 18-year-old is in the midst of one of the best rookie years by a number-one overall pick in quite some time. His play has helped the Islanders undergo a remarkable turnaround. If the season ended today, New York would be back in the playoffs. Can Schaefer and his teammates continue their excellent form as the season draws to a close?

Islanders' excellent turnaround could lead to postseason return

Article Continues Below

At the moment, the Islanders are in the playoff picture. Currently nine points behind the Metro-leading Carolina Hurricanes, New York would need to climb past the Pittsburgh Penguins to get a shot at the Hurricanes. That is an attainable goal, though, as the Isles are only two points behind Pittsburgh. Schaefer's two goals during Sunday's win were his 19th and 20th of the campaign. According to the NHL's official X account, this is the first time a defenseman has been the first rookie to score 20 goals in a season in league history.

20 GOALS FOR MATTHEW SCHAEFER 🤩 This is the first-ever time a defenseman has been the first rookie to score 20 goals in a season! pic.twitter.com/ROnZe6zgMN — NHL (@NHL) March 2, 2026

“20 GOALS FOR MATTHEW SCHAEFER 🤩,” posted the league's official account. “This is the first-ever time a defenseman has been the first rookie to score 20 goals in a season!”

Add this feat to the growing list Schaefer has accomplished since being selected first overall last summer. The 18-year-old has already grown leaps and bounds as his rookie season has progressed. As long as this progression continues, the future of the Islanders will be a very bright one indeed.