Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just landed a talented prospect in the 2027 class, seeing cornerback Jerry Outhouse commit to them.

Outhouse announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, he chose the Bulldogs over the Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Florida Gators, and UCLA Bruins among others.

“Feels good to finally be a DAWG🐶 let’s do it!! #AGTG,” Outhouse said to Fawcett on his decision.

Outhouse stands out as a four-star defender with a 90 rating on 247Sports. He ranks 22nd among other cornerbacks, 24th in the state of Texas, and 160th in the entire class. His composite score of 0.9322 puts him at 25th, 28th and 185th in those respective categories.

“Athletic DB who could play multiple roles in the secondary. Owns the frame of a modern corner at a verified 6 feet with plus wingspan. Boasts excellent verified combine testing numbers in speed, agility, and explosion metrics. Competitive field demeanor,” 247Sports' Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks wrote.

“Active in the screen game and willing to play forward vs. the run. Quite physical at the line of scrimmage in press situations. Projects as a potential high-major multi-year starter with physical tools and verified athleticism that suggest a ceiling beyond college.”

What's next for Georgia after landing Jerry Outhouse

It's clear that Kirby Smart and Georgia are bolstering the future defense, with Jerry Outhouse potentially playing a role in that.

Outhouse impressed in his high school career so far. In 2025, he earned a Texas District 3-6A first-team selection as a junior. As for 2024, he had a breakout sophomore campaign at Fort Worth Brewer with 44 tackles, three TFL, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

In the meantime, Smart looks forward to Year 11 with the Bulldogs. The 2025 campaign was strong for both parties, going 12-2 in the season as they won the SEC Championship Game over Alabama. They reached the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs, losing 39-34 to Ole Miss. Georgia looks to have national championship ambitions next season, something they haven't pulled off since 2022.