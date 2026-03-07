The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing quarterback Geno Smith after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, but he is already fielding other offers. Although the NFL legal tampering period does not begin until Monday, the two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 Comeback Player of the Year is drawing interest from the fast food restaurant industry.

“@GenoSmith3 in case things don’t work out in free agency we’re looking for a Chief Tasting Officer…” the Wendy's X account posted on Friday. Too soon? Well, Smith did not let the comment go unanswered.

“Get ya cheese up 1st,” he retorted, quoting an article entitled, “Wendy's sales plunged last quarter.” Smith may not currently have a team, but it looks like he just found a new rival. Perhaps this social media spat will turn into a prosperous business relationship.

Wendy's has frequently used athletes for its advertisement campaigns, with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart all teaming up with the hamburger joint in recent years. Can Smith help the chain take the next level? The 2022-23 completion percentage leader certainly has a fire burning inside him, by the sound of it.

But he has other goals in mind right now. Smith is focused on finding a new squad, ideally one that he could potentially start for next season. The 35-year-old is a possible fit for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, as both teams could use a veteran who can bridge the gap to their next franchise QB. The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings are also logical destinations.

Though, there is no reason why he cannot play football and accept a role with Wendy's. A Geno Smith resurgence can feature multiple layers, or toppings.