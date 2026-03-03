The New York Islanders are set to buy before Friday's NHL trade deadline, while the Vancouver Canucks are in the basement. There should be pieces leaving Vancouver in the next few days, including Tyler Myers, who has been held out of games. According to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, the Islanders are discussing a trade with the Canucks for Conor Garland.

“There are serious discussions happening between Isles & Canucks. Been told it's surrounding Garland. But was also told that it could be Garland +. We'll see how this plays out,” Rosner reported.

Garland signed a six-year, $36 million contract with the Canucks over the summer, which includes a full no-movement clause. He has no trade protection now, so Vancouver could cash in on the asset amid their dreadful season. Finishing dead last was not their plan coming into the year, which makes Garland expendable.

The Islanders were not expecting to be in this position either, but they are in a playoff spot ahead of the NHL trade deadline. New general manager Mathieu Darche has already made two additions, forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Carson Soucy. They did not give up much for those pieces, actually netting one draft pick to take on Palat's contract.

Part of Rosner's report is that the Islanders may be getting more than just Garland in the trade. Myers is the hottest name on the rumor mill for the Canucks, but not the only one who could be moved. Evander Kane is on an expiring contract, but Rosner reports, “It’s not Kane. Can say that with 100% certainty.”

Forwards Nils Hoglander and Drew O'Connor could be the pieces going to the Islanders. It is possible that the Canucks are parting with picks to get off of Garland's extension. But that is less likely considering the Islanders' desire to buy at the deadline.