The Los Angeles Kings have lost five of their last six games, including a 3-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Coach Jim Hiller has been given a vote of confidence from the organization, despite calls for a change in LA. According to Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period, a change has been made to the coaching structure.

Bernstein notes that Newell Brown, an assistant on Hiller's staff, will no longer be solely responsible for the powerplay scheme and decision-making process. Hiller is now going to be involved in the process as well.

The Kings needed to find a change to the powerplay. They are currently converting on just 13.9 percent of their chances, which is 31st in the NHL, only ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is also not the first time that Brown's power play units have struggled. The Kings converted on just 17.9 percent of their chances in 2024-25, which was 27th in the NHL.

Before his time with the Kings, Brown was a member of the Anaheim Ducks' coaching staff, where the powerplay struggled as well. In 2023-24, the Ducks were tied for 25th in conversion rate when having the man advantage.

Andre Leal of The Hockey News has called for Brown to be on the hot seat and for a change to be made. He notes that the Kings have the second-most overtime or shootout losses in the league. A strong powerplay would likely turn those into wins. Hiller hopes to turn the man advantage around and find some more goals in the process.

The Kings are 15-11-9 on the season, which currently places them in fourth in the Pacific Division and in a wild-card spot. Hiller will get to see if he made the right changes to the powerplay on Tuesday night, as the Kings host the Seattle Kraken.