The Los Angeles Kings' front office decided to shake up their reeling team by trading two-way center Phillip Danault to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday evening. The Kings had aspirations of being a contender for the top spot in the Pacific Division this season. After some inconsistent play and now sitting in a wildcard spot, some are questioning whether they need an even bigger shake-up. However, Jim Hiller's job as head coach is safe for now, according to Helene Elliott via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I expect [Jim Hiller] to be here the rest of the season,” Holland told reporters after the Danault trade.

One issue with Hiller is that he isn't the most popular coach amongst the fanbase. He plays a more retro, defensive style of hockey that some fans don't enjoy watching. The Kings have some talented offensive pieces in Quinton Byfield and Adrian Kempe, but the belief is that Hiller is holding them back a bit.

It makes the Danault trade even more interesting. In Hiller's system, Danault is a piece that would have some value given his defensive tendencies. Holland says that the trade opens an opportunity for Alex Turcotte and Samuel Helenius, who are two young pieces. It seems the front office is forcing Hiller's hand to choose youth over more reliable veterans.

That strategy is taking Hiller out of his comfort zone. While Holland says that Hiller's job is safe, he could quickly re-evaluate that if the head coach keeps holding back the offense and some of their young prospects.