After falling short in the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays have stayed supremely active throughout the offseason. Their latest move could give the Blue Jays an extra intriguing starting pitching option in the future.

Toronto has signed right-hander Josh Winckowski to a two-year minor league contract, via Steve Adams of MassLive. When he makes his return to the mound, the Blue Jays are planning on using Winckowski as a starting pitcher.

The righty recently underwent internal brace surgery and will be out for the foreseeable future. Winckowski is hoping to make his return by the end of the 2026 season. His two-year deal ensures Toronto reaps the benefits of Winckowski's return.

Playing four years with the Boston Red Sox, he made 121 total appearances with only 21 of them being starts. Most of them, 14 to be exact, came when he was a rookie in 2022. However, the Blue Jays clearly believe in Winckowski's ability to be stretched out as a starter.

Over those four years in Boston, Winckowski put up a 4.20 ERA and a 195/89 K/BB ratio. He dazzled during the 2023 campaign, putting up a career best 2.88 ERA and 82/31 K/BB ratio over a career-high 84.1 innings.

If Winckowski is going to be used as a starter, he seems likely to blow past that inning total. But he will have plenty of time to prepare for the role. Even if he does make a late return, the 2026 season will be all about rehabbing for Winckowski.

Once fully healthy, Toronto hopes, in the second-year of the deal, the Blue Jays will be gambling that Winckowski will be a difference maker in their rotation. On a minor league contract, it's certainly not the priciest best Toronto could make.