While watching his soon-to-be team face Texas in the Citrus Bowl, Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham teased on the ESPN broadcast that his new coaching staff will be “90 percent” done by the weekend. He has followed through with that promise by officially hiring former Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Thursday.

Beck has been expected to follow Whittingham to Michigan and finally informed the staff at Utah of his final decision, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. The 45-year-old is now set to join his third different program in as many seasons.

After stops at BYU, Virginia, Syracuse and New Mexico, Beck truly broke out in 2025 under Whittingham. The former quarterbacks coach played a key role in the recruitment of his former Lobos star, Devon Dampier, which helped turn Utah into an offensive juggernaut.

Contrary to their status quo, the Utes boasted one of the most dynamic offenses in the country under Beck. Utah averaged 480 scrimmage yards per game, fifth-most in the FBS, and 39.5 points per game, fourth-most.

Beck's inclusion will help stabilize an inconsistent Michigan offense that struggled through the growing pains of true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines prided themselves on a solid run game, but Underwood ended the year with fewer than 200 passing yards per game and just 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

In addition to Dampier, Beck is also credited for the development of quarterbacks Taysom Hill, Kurt Benkert, Garrett Schrader, Tanner Mangum, Brennan Armstrong and Bryce Perkins throughout his career.

With the college football transfer portal set to open on Friday, Beck's hiring is a massive addition for Whittingham and Michigan. The Wolverines do not need another quarterback in the portal, but his presence could help them keep Underwood in Ann Arbor.