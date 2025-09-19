The Los Angeles Kings will soon experience the end of an era with their franchise. Team captain Anze Kopitar announced on Thursday, the opening of training camp, that the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season will be the last of his career.

It will mark the farewell tour of not only one of the great Kings players, but one of the most consistent two-way forwards in the game today. Additionally, he's one of the most decorated players in Kings history as a two-time recipient of the Frank J. Selke Trophy, a one-time recipient of the Lady Byng Trophy, and of course, his pair of Stanley Cup wins in 2012 and 2014.

During a press conference on Thursday, Kopitar explained the reasoning behind his decision to call it a career after the upcoming season.

“After last season, I had a bit of time to think and talk with the family, to see where the path is for me and where it’s going. After lots and lots of thinking, I’ve decided that this year’s gonna be my last year playing in the NHL,” Kopitar said, via The Los Angeles Daily News. “These guys have been with me for the past 20-plus years, and now they deserve a husband and a dad to be home and present.”

Kopitar can't be blamed for wanting to spend more time with his wife and children, especially after playing two decades of hockey in the NHL.

Anze Kopitar announced retirement on the same day as Clayton Kershaw

Article Continues Below

Coincidently, Kopitar's retirement announcement came on the same day as fellow Los Angeles sports icon Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers announced his intention to also retire after the upcoming season.

“I don’t think (Kershaw) knew. I had no idea,” Kopitar said. “I guess it’s kind of funny how everything worked out like that. There must have been something in the universe for us to decide to do it together, on this day.”

The 11th overall pick in 2005 by the Kings, Kopitar ranks first overall in Kings history in total games played an assists, and is only 30 points away from tying Hall of Fame forward Marcel Dionne's franchise record for total points.