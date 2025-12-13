The Houston Astros traded for Carlos Correa in the middle of the 2025 season in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. With the campaign in the rear-view mirror, general manager Dana Brown reveals the void Correa filled by joining the team, despite Houston missing the playoffs.

During a guest appearance on the “MLB Network,” Brown was asked why the Astros felt it was necessary to reunite with the 31-year-old shortstop. Brown claimed that Correa brought the leadership the team needed, as losing Alex Bregman in the 2024 season left the roster lacking leadership.

“We needed the leadership,” said Dana Brown. “The leadership is very important, and we lost some leadership with Bregman leaving. We just needed to get that strong leadership voice back in the clubhouse.”

"We needed the leadership."@astros GM Dana Brown details what led to reuniting with Carlos Correa at last season's Trade Deadline. MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/d2YB3Y7c2r — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 13, 2025

Carlos Correa played just 51 of his 144 games last season with the Astros. But he proved to be a valuable asset in the lineup, as the 2021 AL Platinum Glove Award winner was much more efficient in Houston than he was in Minnesota. In his 51 games with the Astros, Correa owned a .290 batting average and .355 OBP while recording 58 hits, six home runs, and 21 RBIs.

He is expected to retain the starting role at shortstop for the 2026 campaign and beyond. Assuming he remains as consistent as he did last season, that should give the club a reliable option at shortstop. Dana Brown and the front office can focus on other moves to improve the roster, which could be exactly what the Astros need to get back to playoff contention by next year.