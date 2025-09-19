The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. However, Dave Roberts got some surprising news from one of his pitchers. Clayton Kershaw announced his plan to retire at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Los Angeles held a press conference for him before Thursday night's game that Freddie Freeman and other players attended.

Kershaw said was unsure about his plans to retire at the beginning of the season. However, he made the decision heading into the year, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. For Kershaw, this season was all about making the most of his final year in Major League Baseball. The veteran wanted to enjoy the year and help his team win as many games as possible.

Kershaw touched on a lot of different things during his press conference. In a video captured by SportsNet LA, the future Hall-of-Famer said that he is comfortable with his choice to retire. He spoke with his family and feels like it is the right time to walk away from baseball.

“I’m going to call it. I’m going to retire. I’m at peace with it.” 🩶💙 pic.twitter.com/aShprRTlwF — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 19, 2025

“I’m going to call it. I’m going to retire. I’m at peace with it,” Kershaw said. “I think it's the right time. It's been such a fun year. I've had such a blast with this group. I've had such a blast with all of you guys.”

Despite earning an All-Star nod in 2025, Kershaw is not going to try and play another season after this one. However, he is not done contributing to the Dodgers this year. He has one more start in the regular season before embarking on another playoff run with Los Angeles.

Freeman and the rest of the Dodgers offense is getting back on track. Despite having a unique role in Roberts' playoff strategy, Kershaw is still essential to Los Angeles' success. If everything goes to plan, he can end his career as a World Series champion.